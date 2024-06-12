Cantaloop Ethiopian Cuisine Hollywood Blvd
Menu
Main Dishes
- 23. Awaza Tibis
Tender beef with onions, red pepper, tomatoes, green chili and black pepper$19.99
- 22. Beef Tibs (Non Spicy)
Cubes of Tender beef with onions, tomatoes, celery and green chilies$19.99
- 21. Lamb Tibs
Cubes of selected lamb with onions, chilis and rosemary$20.99
- 20. Derek Tibis
Tender crispy beef cooked with garlic, cilantro and jalapeños$19.99
- 19. Beg Alcha (Lamb Curry)
Mild lamb stew spiced with garlic, ginger and other assorted spices$20.99
- 18. Beg Wot (Lamb Stew)
Strips of Lamb braised in red pepper sauce with an assortment of spices$20.99
- 17. Zilzl Tibs
Strips of beef braised in red pepper sauce and cooked with onion and jalapenos$19.99
- 16. Kitfo
Chopped lean beef spiced with Ethiopian butter, homemade cottage cheese and spiced hot chili (Mitmita)$19.99OUT OF STOCK
- 15. Fish Combo
Whole White Trout fried fish with a combination of veggie platter$24.99
- 14. Awaza Doro Tibs
Cubes of chicken breast cooked with spicy red sauce and seasoning$19.99
- 13. Alcha Doro Tibs
Cubes of chicken breast, cooked with onions, curry, garlic and ginger$19.99
- 12. Doro Wot
Chicken stewed in red pepper sauce with 10 plus assortment spices$19.99
- 11. Ethiopian Style Rice
Steamed rice cooked with shredded carrots, onions, turmeric and assorted spices$12.00
- 10. Yatekelet Alecha
Steamed potato, carrots and cabbage seasoned with turmeric and assorted spices$13.99
- 9. Misser (Red Lentils)
Red Split Lentils in Red Pepper Sauce and seasoned with assorted spices$13.99
- 8. Veggie Combo
A combination of Number 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10$19.99
- 7. Geek Beans
Stir fry Geek Green Beans, carrots, onions, garlic and ginger$13.99
- 6. Keke Alicha
Steamed Peas seasoned with onions, garlic, ginger and turmeric$13.99
- 5. Shiro
Ground Peas seasoned with garlic, onion and ginger$13.99
- 4. Collard Green
Steamed Collard Greens seasoned with onions, garlic and ginger$13.99
- 3. Sabusa
Crispy pastry stuffed with a choice of Lentils, Chicken or Beef mixed with herbs$4.50
- 2. Ethiopian Style Salad
Fresh Lettuce mixed with tomato, onion and Ethiopian salad dressing$9.99
- 1. Veggie & Meat Combo
A combination of Doro Wot, Zilzle Tibis, Yebeg Alecha, Yebeg Segawot, Denche Alecha, Gomen, Yemisler Wot, Fosoliya, Rices, Keke Alecha and Shiro$44.99
23. Awaza Tibis
Tender beef with onions, red pepper, tomatoes, green chili and black pepper